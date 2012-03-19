CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies to two-week high against greenback
* C$ ends at C$0.9875 vs US$, or $1.0127
* Helped by rising commodity prices
* Talk of Viterra deal also supports
* Bond yields climb to 2012 highs
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, March 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar jumped to more than a two-week high against the U.S. currency on Monday, helped by a rally in commodity prices and the prospect of more takeovers of Canadian companies by foreign buyers.
U.S. crude oil futures rose on persistent worries about supply disruption from Iran, firmer U.S. stocks and a weaker greenback.
On Wall Street, shares got a boost from Apple Inc after the tech giant said it will pay a dividend and buy back stock, while the euro climbed amid the sense of some stabilization of Europe's debt troubles. Continued...