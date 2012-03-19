CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies to two-week high against greenback

* C$ ends at C$0.9875 vs US$, or $1.0127

* Helped by rising commodity prices

* Talk of Viterra deal also supports

* Bond yields climb to 2012 highs

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, March 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar jumped to more than a two-week high against the U.S. currency on Monday, helped by a rally in commodity prices and the prospect of more takeovers of Canadian companies by foreign buyers.

U.S. crude oil futures rose on persistent worries about supply disruption from Iran, firmer U.S. stocks and a weaker greenback.