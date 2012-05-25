CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ends near 4-month low on euro zone worries

* C$ ends at C$1.0295 vs US$, or 97.13 U.S. cents * Touches 4-mth low at C$1.0306 * Spanish debt woes, Greek exit fears weigh * Canadian 10-, 30-year bond yields hit record low By Jon Cook TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar ended weaker on Friday after tumbling to a four-month low against its U.S. counterpart as investors fretted about Spain's deteriorating finances and a possible Greek exit from the euro. The euro plumbed a 22-month low against the U.S. dollar after the president of Catalonia, Spain's wealthiest autonomous region, said the region is running out of options for refinancing more than 13 billion euros ($16.27 billion) in debt that comes due this year. "There's a lot of uncertainty regarding Europe, and the Canadian dollar, which is largely a play off risk sentiment, is reacting accordingly," said Mazen Issa, macro strategist at TD Securities. "With risk sentiment as bruised as it is, it's hard to see it going the other way for the moment." The Canadian dollar ended the North American session at C$1.0295 against the U.S. dollar, or 97.13 U.S. cents, down from Thursday's close at C$1.0271 versus the greenback, or 97.36 U.S. cents. The Canadian currency fell as low as C$1.0306 against the U.S. currency, or 97.03 U.S. cents, its lowest level since Jan. 9. Worries were compounded on Friday after Belgium's deputy prime minister, Didier Reynders, issued a warning over Greece, saying it would be a "grave professional error" if central banks and companies were not preparing for a Greek exit from the euro zone. Greeks vote again on June 17, with polls showing a close race between parties supporting and opposing the austerity measures that are part of the terms of the country's international bailout, keeping markets on tenterhooks. Issa saw the Canadian currency weakening further in the weeks leading up to the Greek elections, possibly re-testing December lows around C$1.04. "It's probably going to be a little bit messy in the markets," said Issa. Trading was subdued ahead of the long U.S. holiday weekend. U.S. financial markets will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. Uncertainty in Europe has hurt the Canadian dollar because investors have fled to the safety of the U.S. dollar and government debt. Canadian government bond prices climbed across the curve with the two-year bond up 13.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.078 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond climbed 59 Canadian cents to yield 1.805 percent. The safe-haven buying drove longer-term Canadian bond yields to record lows. The 10-year yield sank as far as 1.796 percent, while the 30-year bond yield hit an all-time low of 2.336 percent.