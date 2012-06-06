CANADA FX DEBT-C$ has largest single-day gain of 2012

* C$ ends at C$1.0279 vs US$, or 97.29 U.S. cents * Largest single-day gain since November * Markets boosted by Fed, ECB stimulus hopes * Bond prices lower across curve By Jon Cook TORONTO, June 6 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar had its largest one-day jump of 2012 against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, fueled by hopes that European officials would bail out Spain's troubled banks and on expectations of further easing measures by major central banks. European sources said Germany and European Union officials sought solutions for Spain's weakened banks, the latest worry in the fiscally troubled euro zone, although Madrid has not yet requested assistance and is resisting political conditions. Analysts also said markets were reacting to hints of more monetary accommodation from both the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve. Sentiment rose after Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said the Fed may need to consider additional monetary easing if a wobbly U.S. economy falters or Europe's troubles generate a broader financial shock. "It seems like the Fed is open to providing more easing in the form of an extension of Operation Twist," said Charles St-Arnaud, currency strategist at Nomura Securities in New York. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies before the U.S. congressional Joint Economic Committee on Thursday and could provide hints on the possibility of further monetary easing. St-Arnaud said any easing measures would weaken the U.S. dollar, pushing commodity prices and growth-linked currencies higher. The Canadian dollar climbed to a session high of C$1.0273 against the greenback, or 97.34 U.S. cents, its strongest since May 31. It also strengthened against most other major currencies, with the exception of the Australian dollar. The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-month low of C$1.0219 to the Australian currency after data showed a surprising surge in Australia's growth. On Wednesday the ECB resisted pressure to provide more support for the euro zone's ailing economy at its regular monthly policy meeting, holding its main interest rate steady at 1 percent. "There's a sense that the European Central Bank, while they didn't act today, said that there would be some willingness at least for them to contemplate providing stimulus should data begin to deteriorate," said David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist at TD Securities. "That's given the euro a bit of a lift, and pushed the Canadian dollar higher as well." The Canadian dollar finished at C$1.0279 against the U.S. dollar, or 97.29 U.S. cents, up from Tuesday's close at C$1.0380 versus the greenback, or 96.34 U.S. cents. It was the currency's largest single-day rise in percentage terms since November, according to Thomson Reuters data. St-Arnaud saw the Canadian dollar playing within a range between a high of C$1.02 and a low of C$1.05. On Tuesday the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at 1 percent. However, the statement was still more hawkish than many market players had expected, as the central bank did not remove the possibility of a rate increase further down the road should the Canadian economy maintain its momentum. St-Arnaud, who back in April predicted a Bank of Canada rate hike this summer, said the gloomier global economic climate makes an upward move "conditional on the easing in the level of uncertainty." Canadian bond markets retreated across the curve. The two-year bond fell 14 Canadian cents to yield 1.057 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond dropped 65 Canadian cents to yield 1.809 percent. The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday its most recent sale of bonds due in 2022 produced an average yield of 1.765 percent, a record low for a 10-year auction. The 10-year yield recently hit a record low of 1.615 percent.