CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weaker on U.S. data, euro zone worries

* Weakens to C$1.0292, or 97.16 U.S. cents * U.S. retail sales, producer price data weighs on sentiment * Bond prices mixed By Allison Martell TORONTO, June 13 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar weakened against the greenback and other major currencies on Wednesday, hurt by soft U.S. economic data and investor fears about the euro zone debt crisis ahead of Sunday's election in Greece. The Canadian currency mirrored losses in global stocks and commodities, which were also hurt by the uncertainty about whether Greece will remain in the euro zone after the election. "If you're looking to take off risk, you have to slowly take it off. You don't want to wait until Friday," said Adam Button, currency analyst at ForexLive in Montreal. "The crisis in Europe is clearly not over, regardless of the outcome in Greece, so the market is just looking to pare back risk." The Canadian dollar closed at C$1.0292, or 97.16 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close at C$1.0267 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.40 U.S. cents. It lagged most other major currencies, including the yen, euro and Australian dollar. "We're not getting much personality out of the Canadian dollar, and it's lagging the broader market," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank Financial. "I would attribute some of it to the weaker economic data that came out of the States earlier today. Canada, being looked at as a North American proxy, has faded along with the U.S. dollar today." Data released on Wednesday showed that retail sales in the United States, Canada's largest export market, fell for a second straight month in May, and wholesale prices dropped by the most in three years. Button also noted that the Canadian dollar has been unusually correlated with Standard & Poor's 500 Index, which closed down 0.7 percent. David Bradley, a director of foreign exchange trading at Scotiabank, said trading was fairly quiet, and noted that volume has been down in general. "The market seems pretty complacent trading off equities these days," he said. Global markets are expected to be choppy ahead of the Greek vote, and on fears that Spain's financing problems may spread to Italy. Canadian bond prices were mixed. Canada's two-year bond fell 4 Canadian cents to yield 1.041 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond rose 23 Canadian cents, yielding 1.778 percent.