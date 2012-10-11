Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:20 EST
CANADA FX-C$ strengthens after trade data, U.S. jobless numbers

Thu Oct 11, 2012 8:45am EDT
 
TORONTO Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after U.S. jobless claims fell to a multi-year low and the release of Canadian data showed a narrower-than-expected trade deficit.

At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), the Canadian currency was trading at C$0.9777 to the greenback, or $1.0228, compared to C$0.9798, or C$1.0206, minutes before the data was released.
 