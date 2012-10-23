CANADA FX DEBT-Rate-hike talk supports C$ amid market selloff

* Canada dollar ends at C$0.9927 vs US dollar, or $1.0074

* Bank of Canada largely holds to hawkish line on rates

* Global growth fears erase early C$ rally

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar held steady against the greenback on Tuesday, outperforming most major currencies, while short-term debt prices fell after the Bank of Canada surprised markets with more rate-hike talk.

The central bank, highlighting soaring household debt, repeated much of the hawkish language that has made it an outlier among major economies, while making the time frame for rate hikes less definite.

The Canadian dollar had weakened after Governor Mark Carney omitted reference to the central bank's tightening bias in a speech a week ago.