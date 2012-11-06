Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:14 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens ahead of U.S. election result

Tue Nov 6, 2012 5:09pm EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

* C$ at C$0.9918 vs US$, or $1.0083
    * Aussie dollar leads commodity currencies higher
    * Americans vote in U.S. presidential election on Tuesday
    * Greece set to vote wage, pension cuts into law Wednesday

    By Solarina Ho
    TORONTO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar finished at
its strongest level in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, tracking
global equities markets and other commodity currencies higher as
American voters cast their ballots for the next U.S. president.
    Democratic President Barack Obama and Republican challenger
Mitt Romney battled down to the wire on Tuesday, mounting a
last-minute election day drive to get their supporters to the
polls in a handful of states that will decide the winner in a
neck-and-neck race for the White House. 
    Australia's central bank kept its main interest rate steady
at 3.25 percent on Tuesday, citing higher inflation at home and
an improved global background, though it left the door open for
stimulus measures if needed. 
    "The (Canadian dollar) moves started slowly throughout the
overnight session on the back of the rally in the Australian
dollar ... The Aussie led the commodity currencies higher," said
Matt Perrier, a director of foreign exchange sales at BMO
Capital Markets.
    "The fact remains the market seems happy to buy back a
little bit of risk ... we've seen a little bit of that move
unwind into the equity close here. They've locked their best
level."
    World stock markets rose on Tuesday along with oil, copper
and gold prices. The U.S. presidential election kept trade
subdued, however, while the euro held steady despite uncertainty
over Greece's next financial aid payment. 
    On Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of Greeks went on strike
against wage and pension cuts the indebted country's parliament
is expected to vote into law on Wednesday. 
    "Markets are waiting for results from the U.S. election and
waiting to see what happens in Greece with the austerity
package," said David Bradley, a director of foreign exchange
trading at Scotiabank.    
    The Canadian dollar finished at C$0.9918 to the
U.S. dollar, or $1.0083, stronger than Monday's North American
close of C$0.9967, or $1.0033.
    Perrier said to watch for C$0.9885 as a support level in the
near term, adding that if the Canadian dollar strengthened
through C$0.9835, it could go on to edge back toward the
mid-C$0.9600 level.
    "But to the extent that we hold above that C$0.9835 level,
then we may see us start to settle back to a consolidation range
here around C$0.9850 to par," Perrier said .
    The two-year government of Canada bond was
dropped 8.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.118 percent, while the
benchmark 10-year bond fell 39 Canadian cents to
yield 1.805 percent.
 