CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pared losses after constructive fiscal meeting

* C$ at C$1.0024 vs US$, or 99.76 U.S. cents

* Touched 3-1/2 low of C$1.0048, or 99.52 U.S. cents

* White House fiscal cliff meeting "constructive"

* Bonds rise along the curve

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared losses against the U.S. dollar on Friday after touching a 3/12 month low late in the morning, following a White House meeting on the "fiscal cliff" that congressional leaders said was constructive.

Top Republicans emerged from a meeting at the White House on Friday saying they are prepared to agree to additional revenue to avert harsh automatic year-end tax increases and spending cuts, as long as there are also reductions in spending.