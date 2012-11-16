CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ends stronger following U.S. fiscal talks

* C$ closes at C$1.0010 vs US$, or 99.90 U.S. cents

* Touched 3-1/2 low of C$1.0048, or 99.52 U.S. cents

* Many see White House fiscal cliff meeting as "constructive"

* Bond prices rise along the curve

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar notched a modest gain against the U.S. currency on Friday after touching a 3-1/2-month low earlier in the session, bolstered by a White House meeting on the "fiscal cliff" that congressional leaders said was constructive.

Democrats and Republicans emerged from a meeting with President Barack Obama on Friday vowing to find common ground on taxes and spending that would allow them to head off a looming "fiscal cliff" that could push the economy back into recession.