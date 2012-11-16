Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:16 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ends stronger following U.S. fiscal talks

Fri Nov 16, 2012 4:48pm EST
 
* C$ closes at C$1.0010 vs US$, or 99.90 U.S. cents

* Touched 3-1/2 low of C$1.0048, or 99.52 U.S. cents

* Many see White House fiscal cliff meeting as "constructive"

* Bond prices rise along the curve

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar notched a modest gain against the U.S. currency on Friday after touching a 3-1/2-month low earlier in the session, bolstered by a White House meeting on the "fiscal cliff" that congressional leaders said was constructive.

Democrats and Republicans emerged from a meeting with President Barack Obama on Friday vowing to find common ground on taxes and spending that would allow them to head off a looming "fiscal cliff" that could push the economy back into recession.

Equity markets rallied on the news after being mired in negative territory for much of the past two weeks.   Continued...
 