CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ends stronger following U.S. fiscal talks
* C$ closes at C$1.0010 vs US$, or 99.90 U.S. cents
* Touched 3-1/2 low of C$1.0048, or 99.52 U.S. cents
* Many see White House fiscal cliff meeting as "constructive"
* Bond prices rise along the curve
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar notched a modest gain against the U.S. currency on Friday after touching a 3-1/2-month low earlier in the session, bolstered by a White House meeting on the "fiscal cliff" that congressional leaders said was constructive.
Democrats and Republicans emerged from a meeting with President Barack Obama on Friday vowing to find common ground on taxes and spending that would allow them to head off a looming "fiscal cliff" that could push the economy back into recession.
Equity markets rallied on the news after being mired in negative territory for much of the past two weeks. Continued...