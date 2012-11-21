CANADA FX DEBT-C$ little changed as Greece aid unresolved

* C$ at C$0.9978 vs US$, or $1.0022 * No agreement yet over loans to Greece * U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment later By Solarina Ho TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, even as international lenders failed to come to agreement over loans to debt-ridden Greece. Market sentiment was dampened with the euro sliding after euro zone finance ministers, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank ended 12 hours of talks without agreement on the next tranche of loans to Athens. Still, expectations of an agreement next week could help to limit losses. "There's a lot of the concern with what's going on with Greece overnight ... It's creating a bit more uncertainty on that front," said C h arles St-Arnaud, economist and currency strategist with Nomura Securities in New York. "I'm actually surprised how resilient the Canadian dollar has been over the past few weeks." At 8:12 a.m. (1312 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$0.9978 versus the greenback, or $1.0022. This was marginally weaker than Tuesday's North American session finish of C$0.9973, or $1.0027. "The Canadian dollar has been trading a lot with risk appetite over the last few days and weeks. With all the uncertainty it's still a bit hard to see a big rally," said St-Arnaud, adding it would be difficult to see the Canadian dollar move firmer than C$0.9950, or weaker than U.S.-dollar parity today. Canada's dollar was performing better than the euro and Australian dollar, but weaker than the pound and Swiss franc. The final November reading of the Reuters/University of Michigan survey of consumer sentiment for the U.S. is expected at 9:55 a.m. (1455 GMT) and could drive some movement in the currency. "If we see again another improvement in confidence, that could provide some boost, but markets are expecting a slight decline in confidence," said St-Arnaud. Prices for Canadian government debt were mixed, with the two-year bond unchanged with a yield of 1.115 percent and the benchmark 10-year bond slipping 6 Canadian cents to yield 1.764 percent.