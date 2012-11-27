Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:11 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits near 3-week high after Greek debt deal

Tue Nov 27, 2012 9:41am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

* C$ at $0.9909 vs US$, or $1.0092
    * Global lenders broker deal to cut Greek debt
    * U.S. durable goods not as weak as forecast
    * C$ expected to trade between C$0.9875 and C$0.9950
    * Bond prices fall across curve

    By Solarina Ho
    TORONTO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar 
firmed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Greece's euro zone
neighbors brokered a deal to cut Greek debt.
    After 12 hours of talks, global lenders decided to cut Greek
debt to 124 percent of gross domestic product by 2020, and
promised further measures to lower it below 110 percent in 2022.
 
    "The agreement overnight has buoyed risk-sensitive
currencies and we are seeing that flow into the Canadian
dollar," said John Curran, senior vice president at
CanadianForex.
    The currency also held onto its gains after U.S. data showed
new orders for domestic durable goods were not as weak as
analysts had forecast. 
    At 8:47 a.m. (1347 GMT), the currency was trading at
C$0.9909 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0092, stronger than Monday's
North American close of C$0.9938, or $1.0062.
    The currency at one point hit C$0.9906, its strongest level
since Nov 11.
    Canada's dollar also showed broad strength, outperforming
most other major currencies, including the euro,
Japanese yen and fellow commodities-linked currencies,
the Australian and New Zealand dollars.
    Curran said the currency would likely trade between C$0.9875
and C$0.9950 on Tuesday. He added that he expected some U.S.
dollar buying interest around C$0.9880 to C$0.9900.
    "There's still longer term players looking to deleverage
their long-Canada positions just due to the ongoing fact that
our economic data has not been too great. And those are longer
term factors. What's helping the Canadian dollar are short-term
factors," said Curran.
    "If we continue to see the Canadian economy losing steam,
you will see a selloff in the Canadian dollar. You have those
two opposing forces at each other."
    Prices for Canadian government debt was weaker across the
curve, with the two-year bond shedding 1.5 Canadian
cents to yield 1.111 percent. The benchmark 10-year bond
 weakened 7 Canadian cents to yield 1.768 percent.
 