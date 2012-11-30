CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips after weak Canada GDP, US consumer data

* C$ at C$0.9936 to US$, or $1.0064

* Canada GDP growth sputters in Q3, exports fall fast

* U.S. consumer spending falls, points to weak growth in Q4

* Some C$ buying seen ahead of government's Nexen deal decision

* C$ notches minor slip on week, firmed 0.7 pct in November

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened marginally against the U.S. currency on Friday as domestic economic growth data disappointed the market and a fall in U.S. consumer spending pointed to troubles ahead for Canada's biggest export market.