CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips after weak Canada GDP, US consumer data
* C$ at C$0.9936 to US$, or $1.0064
* Canada GDP growth sputters in Q3, exports fall fast
* U.S. consumer spending falls, points to weak growth in Q4
* Some C$ buying seen ahead of government's Nexen deal decision
* C$ notches minor slip on week, firmed 0.7 pct in November
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened marginally against the U.S. currency on Friday as domestic economic growth data disappointed the market and a fall in U.S. consumer spending pointed to troubles ahead for Canada's biggest export market.
The resource-linked currency saw some interest based on bets that Ottawa will approve a Chinese company's $15.1 billion acquisition of energy producer Nexen Inc next month, one analyst said. Continued...