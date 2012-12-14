CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ends weaker, hurt by U.S. fiscal worry

* Ends at C$0.9865 to US$, or $1.0137

* C$ weakens briefly after soft factory data

* Bond prices mixed

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as hopes faded that a U.S. budget deal will be brokered by the end of the year.

An impasse between Democrats and Republicans is raising the odds that Congress will fail to meet a year-end deadline to avert steep U.S. tax hikes and spending cuts.

Many economists believe that failure to reach a fiscal deal would push the United States - Canada's biggest trading partner - back into recession and hurt Canada's currency.