CANADA FX DEBT-C$ struggles in indecisive trade

* C$ ends flat at C$0.9931 vs US$, or $1.0078

* Canadian bond prices climb

* Good demand for 30-year auction

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, March 21 (Reuters) - Canada's growth-related currency was little changed against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, lacking direction from flat U.S. equities and mixed data signals.

U.S. stocks - a barometer of risk appetite for currencies - failed to rise above recent highs and ended the day lower, hampered by losses in risk-associated sectors like energy and financials.

U.S. data did little to boost sentiment as home sales fell in February, but upward revisions to the prior month's pace and the first yearly increase in prices in 15 months suggested the housing market recovery remained on track.