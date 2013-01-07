CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds onto gains amid tepid optimism

* C$ at C$0.9868 versus US$, or $1.0138

* Stocks and commodities broadly slip

* Currency holds gains notched last week

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as it held on to gains notched late last week, with investors taking a tentatively positive stance towards the global economy.

Stock markets and commodity prices stalled after a strong run-up last week, in which the Canadian currency gained 1 percent after strong job growth and a partial deal reached in U.S. debt talks.

"The Canadian dollar has retained its strength from last Friday's employment data and the move that occurred then," said John Curran, senior vice president at CanadianForex.

At 9:21 a.m. (1421 GMT), the Canadian dollar stood at C$0.9868 to the greenback, or $1.0138, slightly stronger than Friday's North American session close at C$0.9871 to the greenback, or $1.0131.