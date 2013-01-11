CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs to approach 3-month high in risk rally

* C$ hits strongest level since October 2012 * Bond prices fall across the curve By Claire Sibonney TORONTO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar climbed to a near three-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as upbeat remarks from the European Central Bank and a massive stimulus plan in Japan boosted optimism about the global economy, despite some weak North American data. The Canadian dollar took its cue from rallying global equities and growth-related currencies a day after the ECB said that the euro zone economy will recover in 2013, while the Japanese government approved a $117-billion spending plan. Hopes for steady global growth were reinforced by robust trade and inflation data out of China. "Generally, the wider backdrop is still relatively constructive for risk," said David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist at TD Securities. "You're still riding the momentum of more of an optimistic outlook for 2013 so I think that's what's probably keeping risk sentiment somewhat bid ... it's small but it's definitely moved that way since the start of the year." At 9:48 a.m. (1448 GMT), the Canadian dollar stood around C$0.9819 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0184, firmer than Thursday's North American session at C$0.9845 versus its U.S. counterpart, or $1.0157. After breaking through near-term resistance around C$0.9820, the currency hit an intraday high of C$0.9815, or $1.0188, its loftiest since Oct. 18. Data that showed Canada and the United States posted wider-than-expected trade deficits had only a slight impact in limiting the gains earlier Friday. Also on the domestic front, investors received some mixed signals about future monetary policy from a speech by the Bank of Canada's Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem late Thursday. Macklem, considered the strongest candidate to be the next governor of the central bank after Mark Carney leaves later this year, said high household debt was stretching the Bank of Canada's low interest rate strategy to the limit. But he also said the Canadian economy will likely be more sluggish than expected in the near term. "It was an academic speech, so he has to give both sides of the conversation ... When he was talking about the wider economic backdrop, at least in terms of the near term outlook, it was still a little bit more cautious and again this (Canadian) trade report reinforces that," said Tulk. Canada's trade deficit unexpectedly jumped to C$1.96 billion in November from C$552 million in October, marking the fourth-largest trade deficit on record. Canadian bond prices retreated across the curve. The two-year bond was down 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.204 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond fell 12 Canadian cents to yield 1.968 percent.