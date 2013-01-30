CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ekes out gain after Fed, U.S. GDP

* C$ ends at C$1.0015 vs US$, or 99.85 U.S. cents

* C$ touches more than 13-month low vs euro

* Bond prices little changed across the curve

* U.S. Q4 GDP misses expectations

* Fed keeps stimulus in place

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar crept up to a near one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to stick to its ultra-accommodative policy stance offset data that showed a surprise contraction in U.S. fourth-quarter growth.