CANADA FX DEBT-C$ softens slightly, U.S. data tempers worries

Wed Feb 27, 2013 10:10am EST
 
* C$ at C$1.0272 vs US$, or 97.35 U.S. cents
    * U.S. data offsets sluggish economy
    * 2-year bond yield at lowest level since July
    * Reuters poll: Next BoC rate hike Q1 2014

    By Solarina Ho
    TORONTO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar softened
marginally against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as a
sluggish domestic economy and recent negative sentiment over
worries in Europe tempered positive U.S. economic data.
    A gauge of planned U.S. business spending increased by the
most in just over a year in January and new orders for
long-lasting manufactured goods excluding transportation rose
solidly, pointing to underlying strength in factory activity.
 
    The durable goods categories "were not that weak as much as
the headline would suggest," said Don Mikolich, executive
director, foreign exchange sales At CIBC World Markets.
    At 9:26 a.m. (1426 GMT), the Canadian dollar was
trading at C$1.0272 versus the greenback, or 97.35 U.S. cents,
slightly weaker than Tuesday's North American closed at
C$1.0264, or 97.43 U.S. cents.
    Canada's dollar was underperforming against most other
currencies, except for the Australian dollar.
    Worries that an uncertain outcome from the election in
Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, will fragment the
government and endanger the country's current economic reform
program, were soothed following solid demand at an auction of
Italian government debt.
    Mikolich expected the Canadian currency to trade between
C$1.0220 and C$1.0310, noting that C$1.0320 is the next key
level. On Tuesday, it briefly touched C$1.0304, or 97.05 U.S.
cents, its weakest level in about eight months.
    The Canadian dollar has been under pressure in recent weeks,
following a string of unexpectedly weak deta. The numbers have
pushed expectations for the Bank of Canada's next interest rate
hike all the way to the first quarter of next year, according to
a Reuters poll on Wednesday. 
    Traders are now looking ahead to fourth-quarter Canadian GDP
data on Friday. 
    Government bond prices were higher across the curve, with
the 2-year bond climbed 2.8 Canadian cents to yield
0.996 percent, its weakest level since last July. The benchmark
10-year bond rose 20 Canadian cents to yield 1.838
percent.
 