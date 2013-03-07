CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ends stronger after trade deficit narrows

* C$ ends at C$1.0294 to US$, or 97.14 U.S. cents

* Canada trade deficit narrows while U.S. gap widens

* Jobs data on Friday eyed for direction

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, March 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after data showed Canada's trade deficit narrowed in January as exports grew at a faster rate than imports.

The currency also benefited from the greenback's fall versus the euro after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gave no indication the bank would cut euro-zone interest rates further.

"Dollar/Canada moved on the coattails of the euro movement," said Matt Perrier, a managing director of foreign exchange sales at BMO Capital Markets.