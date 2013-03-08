CANADA FX DEBT-C$ jumps on strong jobs data, close below C$1.03 seen positive
* C$ at C$1.0291 versus US$, or 97.17 U.S. cents
* Robust Canadian, U.S. jobs reports boost currency
* C$ sharply stronger against euro, franc, Aussie, yen
* C$ weakens 0.2 percent on the week
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, March 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a one-week high on Friday after much better-than-expected jobs growth in February in both Canada and its main trading partner, the United States, before pulling back to end the session little changed.
Analysts said the close below C$1.03 to the greenback nonetheless signaled a technical victory for the loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, after several failed attempts to breach C$1.0350, which would have been its weakest level since mid-2012.
Canada added almost 51,000 jobs in February, with strong gains in services industries that vaulted the total well past the 8,000 additions expected by analysts surveyed by Reuters. Continued...