Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:04 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ jumps on strong jobs data, close below C$1.03 seen positive

Fri Mar 8, 2013 4:39pm EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article | Single Page
[-] Text [+]

* C$ at C$1.0291 versus US$, or 97.17 U.S. cents

* Robust Canadian, U.S. jobs reports boost currency

* C$ sharply stronger against euro, franc, Aussie, yen

* C$ weakens 0.2 percent on the week

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, March 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a one-week high on Friday after much better-than-expected jobs growth in February in both Canada and its main trading partner, the United States, before pulling back to end the session little changed.

Analysts said the close below C$1.03 to the greenback nonetheless signaled a technical victory for the loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, after several failed attempts to breach C$1.0350, which would have been its weakest level since mid-2012.

Canada added almost 51,000 jobs in February, with strong gains in services industries that vaulted the total well past the 8,000 additions expected by analysts surveyed by Reuters.   Continued...
 