CANADA FX DEBT-C$ jumps on strong jobs data, close below C$1.03 seen positive

* C$ sharply stronger against euro, franc, Aussie, yen

* C$ weakens 0.2 percent on the week

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, March 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a one-week high on Friday after much better-than-expected jobs growth in February in both Canada and its main trading partner, the United States, before pulling back to end the session little changed.

Analysts said the close below C$1.03 to the greenback nonetheless signaled a technical victory for the loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, after several failed attempts to breach C$1.0350, which would have been its weakest level since mid-2012.