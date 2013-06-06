CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slightly stronger, watching central bankers

* C$ at C$1.0325 vs US$, or 96.85 U.S. cents * Traders monitoring commnets from Draghi, Poloz * ECB and Bank of England hold rates steady By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, June 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was slightly stronger versus the U.S. dollar early on Thursday ahead of key comments from the heads of the Canadian and European central banks. The currency brushed off decisions from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to leave their interest rates unchanged. However, it could move on the comments from ECB President Mario Draghi at his news conference or if newly minted Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz diverges from the script of his predecessor when he speaks to parliament on Thursday morning. "With respect to Draghi, the market is expecting some conciliatory talk and reassurance that Europe is coming back economically," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank Financial. "For Stephen Poloz he may use the opportunity to set his own mark with respect to guiding policy perhaps differently than Mark Carney." At 8:33 a.m. (1233 GMT) the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0325 to the greenback, or 96.85 U.S. cents, compared with C$1.0346, or 96.66 U.S. cents, at Wednesday's North American close. The two-year bond was up 1 Canadian cent to yield 1.047 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond rose 8 Canadian cents to yield 2.036 percent.