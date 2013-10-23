CANADA FX DEBT-C$ at session low after Bank of Canada shift

TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to session lows on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada dropped any mention of eventual interest rate increases in a significant policy shift. The central bank held its key overnight target rate at 1.0 percent but put an end to rate-hike language in its statement. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0374 versus the greenback, or 96.39 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.0289, or 97.19 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session low of C$1.0380.