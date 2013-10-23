Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:43 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ at session low after Bank of Canada shift

Wed Oct 23, 2013 10:10am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
session lows on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada dropped any
mention of eventual interest rate increases in a significant
policy shift.
    The central bank held its key overnight target rate at 1.0
percent but put an end to rate-hike language in its statement.
 
    The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0374 versus the
greenback, or 96.39 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of
C$1.0289, or 97.19 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session low of
C$1.0380.
 