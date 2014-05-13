CANADA FX DEBT-C$ softens after weak Chinese data

* Canadian dollar at C$1.0910 or 91.66 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve (Adds details, quotes, updates prices) By Leah Schnurr TORONTO, May 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was slightly lower against the greenback on Tuesday, weighed by disappointing Chinese data, while a light domestic economic calendar this week left the currency searching for direction. Data overseas showed China's economic activity was weak across the board last month, with figures from output to investment and consumption missing market expectations. The Canadian dollar is often sensitive to data out of China, the world's second-largest economy and a major consumer of natural resources. "That again signals that growth is slowing in the region," said Scott Smith, senior market analyst at Cambridge Mercantile Group in Calgary. "What policymakers have said is essentially coming true, where growth is transitioning to more of a sustainable trajectory and we're not going to see that credit-fueled reflation in the economy." At home, the economic calendar is thin this week, with no major reports expected until March manufacturing sales on Thursday. The Canadian dollar ended the North American session at C$1.0910 to the greenback, or 91.66 U.S. cents, slightly weaker than Monday's close of C$1.0897, or 91.77 U.S. cents. After whipsaw trading sent the loonie through some key technical barriers last week, Smith sees the C$1.09 level acting as a pivot for the currency. The euro was lower against the Canadian dollar after sources said the German central bank is ready to support European Central Bank policy action if it is needed. Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing a person familiar with the matter, reported the Bundesbank was willing to back an array of stimulus measures from the ECB next month. The euro was at C$1.5082. The report gave strength to the U.S. dollar, which also kept pressure on the Canadian dollar against the greenback. After trading in a tight range for weeks, the loonie broke strongly higher last week, only for the currency to give back those gains following data on Friday that showed the Canadian economy unexpectedly shed jobs last month. "It's a neutral trading range and we're going to have to wait for the next catalyst to move things along because everyone seems quite content to see the loonie where it is," said Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com in Toronto. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year up 1-1/2 Canadian cents to yield 1.065 percent and the benchmark 10-year up 43 Canadian cents to yield 2.356 percent. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)