Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:13 EST
CANADA FX-C$ weakens to session low following softer-than-expected data

Fri Oct 31, 2014 8:43am EDT
 
TORONTO Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low on Friday after data showed the country's economy unexpectedly contracted for the first time in eight months in August.

The Canadian dollar weakened as low as C$1.1248 to the greenback, or 88.90 U.S. cents. On Thursday it closed at C$1.1196 to the U.S. dollar, or 89.32 U.S. cents.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 