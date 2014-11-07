Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:12 EST
CANADA FX-C$ strengthens sharply after Canadian jobs data

Fri Nov 7, 2014 8:42am EST
 
TORONTO Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rallied nearly a cent to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Friday following significantly stronger than expected Canadian employment data.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.1330 to the greenback, or 88.26 U.S. cents, stronger than just prior to the data's release and stronger than Thursday's close of C$1.1426, or 87.52 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
 