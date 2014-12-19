Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:09 EST
CANADA FX-C$ retreats after Canadian weaker than expected inflation data

Fri Dec 19, 2014 8:41am EST
 
TORONTO Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar touched its weakest level of the session against the U.S. dollar on Friday after data showed the country's annual inflation rate eased in November to an unexpectedly low 2.0 percent due to cheaper gasoline prices.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.1635 to the U.S dollar, or 85.95 U.S. cents, weaker than immediately before the data was released and weaker than Thursday's finish of C$1.1597. or 86.23 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Alden Bentley)
 