CANADA FX DEBT-U.S., Canada jobs data drag C$ to 5-1/2 lows

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar stumbled to its weakest level in more than 5-1/2 years following North American jobs data that showed a weaker-than-expected labor market in Canada and sturdy gains in the United States, further evidence that the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates this year.

Canada shed 4,300 positions in December after losing 10,700 jobs in November. Market forecasters had estimated an increase of 15,000 jobs. The overall unemployment rate held at 6.6 percent.

Disappointment in the headline figures was somewhat tempered by the fact that wages were higher, losses were skewed toward part-time work, and full-time figures were robust, economists noted.

In the United States, nonfarm payrolls rose 252,000 last month.

"The combination of a solid U.S. result and a soggy Canadian number is more bad news for the Canadian dollar," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

The Canadian dollar, which was also underperforming against most other currencies, slumped to C$1.1890 vs the greenback, or 84.10 U.S. cents. This was more than half a cent weaker than just prior to the data's release and Thursday's close of C$1.1836, or 84.49 U.S. cents.

It was also the currency's weakest level since May 2009.