Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:06 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ retreats after lower-than-expected factory sales data

Tue Jan 20, 2015 8:43am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

TORONTO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after
Canadian factory sales data fell 1.4 percent in November, double
the expected decline.
    The Canadian dollar touched C$1.2022 to the
greenback, or 83.18 U.S. cents, more than half a cent weaker
than Monday's finish at C$1.1947, or 83.70 U.S. cents.

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
 