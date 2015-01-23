Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:07 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Canadian dollar firms after Canadian CPI, retail sales data

Fri Jan 23, 2015 8:54am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Friday after Canadian CPI data showed an increase in core inflation.

The Canadian dollar, which had briefly weakened to a session low following the data, was trading at C$1.2393 against the U.S. dollar, or 80.69 U.S. cents. This was stronger than just prior to the data's release and Thursday's finish at C$1.2404, or 80.62 U.S. cents.

(Reporting by Solarina Ho)
 