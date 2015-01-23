Canadian dollar firms after Canadian CPI, retail sales data

TORONTO Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Friday after Canadian CPI data showed an increase in core inflation.

The Canadian dollar, which had briefly weakened to a session low following the data, was trading at C$1.2393 against the U.S. dollar, or 80.69 U.S. cents. This was stronger than just prior to the data's release and Thursday's finish at C$1.2404, or 80.62 U.S. cents.