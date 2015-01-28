Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:05 EST
CANADA FX-C$ weakens to fresh 5-1/2 year low after Fed statement

Wed Jan 28, 2015 2:53pm EST
 
TORONTO Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a fresh 5-1/2 year low on Wednesday, breaching psychologically important levels, after the Federal Reserve signalled it remains on track to raise interest rates later this year.

By 2:47 p.m. (1947 GMT), the Canadian currency had slipped back below C$1.25 to trade at C$1.2492, or 80.05 U.S. cents. It breached C$1.25 on Tuesday for the first time since April 2009, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
 