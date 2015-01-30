C$ tumbles to weakest level in nearly 6 years after GDP data

TORONTO Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened nearly 1-1/2 cents against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after a slew of North American data, including figures that showed the Canadian economy unexpectedly shrank in November.

The Canadian dollar hit C$1.2750 to the greenback, or 78.43 U.S. cents, sharply weaker than just prior to the data and Thursday's finish at C$1.2611, or 79.30. This was the currency's weakest level since March 18, 2009. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)