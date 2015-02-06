CANADA FX-C$ weakens after dual North American jobs data

TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened slightly on Friday in the minutes after both Canada and the United States released monthly employment data for January. Both headline figures were strong, with investors taking the U.S. numbers to mean an earlier Federal Reserve rate hike was possible. The Canadian currency hit C$1.25, or 80 U.S. cents, before settling at around C$1.2465. It closed on Thursday at C$1.2424. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)