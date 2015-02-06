Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:04 EST
CANADA FX-C$ weakens after dual North American jobs data

Fri Feb 6, 2015 8:44am EST
 
TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar 
weakened slightly on Friday in the minutes after both Canada and
the United States released monthly employment data for January.
    Both headline figures were strong, with investors taking the
U.S. numbers to mean an earlier Federal Reserve rate hike was
possible. 
    The Canadian currency hit C$1.25, or 80 U.S. cents, before
settling at around C$1.2465. It closed on Thursday at C$1.2424.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
 