Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:03 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

Canadian dollar strengthens after Yellen testimony

Tue Feb 24, 2015 11:09am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar recouped its losses to strengthen modestly against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen testified in front of a congressional committee.

Yellen said the Fed would consider interest rate hikes "on a meeting-by-meeting basis" in an effort to increase the Fed's flexibility and mute any potential market reaction ahead of move.

The Canadian dollar had strengthened to a session high of C$1.2555 vs the U.S. dollar, or 79.65 U.S. cents, stronger than Monday's finish of C$1.2576, or 79.52 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
 