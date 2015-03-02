Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:02 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ weaker after Canada current account deficit widens

Mon Mar 2, 2015 8:46am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared early gains to turn weaker on Monday following a report showing the country's current account deficit was wider than expected.

The Canadian dollar weakened to C$1.2505, or 79.97 U.S. cents after the data. It had ended the North American session on Friday at C$1.2503 to the greenback, or 79.98 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
 