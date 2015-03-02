CANADA FX-C$ weaker after Canada current account deficit widens

TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pared early gains to turn weaker on Monday following a report showing the country's current account deficit was wider than expected.

The Canadian dollar weakened to C$1.2505, or 79.97 U.S. cents after the data. It had ended the North American session on Friday at C$1.2503 to the greenback, or 79.98 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)