Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:02 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-Canadian dollar strengthens after GDP data

Tue Mar 3, 2015 8:39am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO, March 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit its firmest level of the session against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after data showed that the Canadian economy grew by a higher-than-expected annualized rate of 2.4 percent in the fourth quarter.

The Canadian dollar hit C$1.2435 against the greenback, or 80.42 U.S. cents shortly after the data was released. This was stronger than just prior to the news and a full cent stronger than Monday's finish at C$1.2535, or 79.78 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
 