Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:03 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ stronger after Bank of Canada holds rates

Wed Mar 4, 2015 10:18am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO, March 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada kept interest rates unchanged and said it was satisfied with how the market and the economy had reacted to its surprise cut in January.

The Canadian dollar firmed to $1.2449 to greenback, or 80.32 U.S. cents, much stronger than just prior to the announcement and stronger than Tuesday's finish at C$1.2490, or 80.06 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
 