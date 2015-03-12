Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:01 EST
C$ firms as US$ softens on retail sales

Thu Mar 12, 2015 8:47am EDT
 
TORONTO, March 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar recouped all of the previous session's losses against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, touching a session high, as the greenback slipped on data that showed U.S. retail sales in February fell unexpectedly for a third straight month.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.2613 against the U.S. dollar, or 79.28 U.S. cents, some half a cent stronger than just prior to the data, and stronger than Wednesday's finish at C$1.2761, or 78.36 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
 