Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 14:57 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steady as weaker greenback offsets softer U.S. crude

Fri Apr 24, 2015 9:59am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2147 or 82.32 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, April 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar held
steady against the greenback on Friday, as a softer U.S. dollar,
wilted by another batch of disappointing economic data, offset
weaker U.S. crude prices.
    The U.S. dollar, already pressured by weak new home sales
data for March, a rise in U.S. jobless claims and subdued
factory activity earlier this week, remained softer against a
basket of currencies on Friday. U.S. durable goods orders in
March painted a mixed picture of sluggish growth, which could
prompt the Federal Reserve to hold off hiking interest rates.
    
    * At 9:41 a.m. EDT (1341 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
was trading at C$1.2147 to the greenback, or 82.32 U.S. cents,
little changed from the Bank of Canada's official close of
C$1.2146, or 82.33 U.S. cents.
    * The currency traded between $1.2103 and C$1.2161 during
the session.
    * U.S. durable goods orders rose 4 percent, but fell 0.2
percent excluding transportation orders. Core capital goods
orders fell 0.5 percent, while core capital shipments fell 0.4
percent. 
    * Bank of Canada Governor Poloz will speak on Friday at a
conference in Washington on import/exports.
    * U.S. crude prices were down 1.7 percent to $56.75,
while Brent crude added 0.19 percent to $64.97. Canada
is a major exporter of oil. 
    * The Canadian dollar is expected to trade between C$1.2100
and C$1.2200 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, according to
KnightsbridgeFX.com.
    * Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price up 1.5
Canadian cents to yield 0.644 percent and the benchmark 10-year
 rising 19 Canadian cents to yield 1.463 percent.
    * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 12.8 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was -45.8.
    

   

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
 