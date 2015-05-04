Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 14:57 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Crude at 2015 highs gives Canadian dollar boost

Mon May 4, 2015 9:20am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2105 or 82.61 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, May 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
some half a cent against its U.S. counterpart and rallied
against other major currencies on Monday as crude prices rose to
2015 highs.
    The price of crude, a significant Canadian export, was
bolstered by expectations China will inject stimulus into its
economy following the latest set of soft data.
    
    * At 9:08 a.m. ET (1308 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
was trading at C$1.2105 to the greenback, or 82.61 U.S. cents,
stronger than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2157,
or 82.26 U.S. cents.
    * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2091
Its weakest level was C$1.218.
    * Trading is thinner and deal flows light, however, due to
the UK's May bank holiday.
    * U.S. factory orders data are due at 10:00 a.m. Otherwise,
it is a quiet start to the week, which culminates with U.S. and
Canadian employment data for April, due at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
  
    * Several Federal Reserve members and Canada's Finance
Minister Joe Oliver are slated to speak on Monday.
    * U.S. crude prices were up 0.27 percent to $59.31,
while Brent crude added 0.50 percent to $66.79. 
    * The Canadian dollar is expected to trade between C$1.2050
and C$1.2150 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, according to
KnightsbridgeFX.com.
    * Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve, with the longer-term bonds falling. The two-year
 price rose 0.5 Canadian cent to yield 0.707 percent
and the benchmark 10-year fell 12 Canadian cents to
yield 1.67 percent.
    * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 11.6 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was -43.8.

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
 