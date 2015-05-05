Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 14:58 EST
CANADA FX-C$ briefly weakens, then climbs to session high after trade data

Tue May 5, 2015 8:49am EDT
 
TORONTO May 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar briefly weakened before hitting a session high on Tuesday after reports showed major trade deficits in both Canada and the United States.

The currency briefly weakened, before hitting a session high of C$1.2057 to the U.S. dollar, or 82.94 U.S. cents, compared with Monday's close of C$1.2092 to the greenback, or 82.70 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 