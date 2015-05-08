CANADA FX-Canadian dollar a bit firmer after wide swings on jobs data

TORONTO May 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was slightly stronger against the greenback on Friday after briefly swinging to its strongest and weakest levels of the session following North American jobs data for April.

The Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.2091 to the U.S. dollar, or 82.68 U.S. cents, stronger than the Bank of Canada's close of C$1.2120, or 82.51 U.S. cents on Thursday.