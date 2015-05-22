Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 14:56 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ stumbles to weakest in nearly a month on North American data

Fri May 22, 2015 8:44am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

TORONTO, May 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slipped to
its weakest level in nearly a month against the greenback on
Friday following the release of North American economic data,
including U.S. and Canadian consumer inflation figures for
April.
    The Canadian dollar touched C$1.2270 to the
greenback, or 81.50 U.S. cents, weaker than immediately before
the data was released and Thursday's Bank of Canada close of
C$1.2208, or 81.91 U.S. cents.

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
 