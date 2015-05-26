Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 14:55 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ retreats to six-week low after U.S. durable goods data

Tue May 26, 2015 8:49am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO May 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slipped to its weakest level in six weeks against the greenback on Tuesday after the U.S. dollar extended session gains on data that showed U.S. business investment spending plans increased for a second month in a row in April.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.2395 to the U.S. dollar, or 80.68 U.S. cents, softer than before the data was released and sharply weaker than Monday's Bank of Canada close at C$1.2313, or 81.21 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
 