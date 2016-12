TORONTO, June 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high on Friday after both Canadian and U.S. jobs numbers came in stronger than expected.

The currency firmed to C$1.2450 to the U.S. dollar, or 80.32 U.S. cents after the reports from C$1.2513 just before. It had closed at C$1.2504 to the greenback, or 79.97 U.S. cents, on Thursday. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)