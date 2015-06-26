CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dampened by crude, thin volumes; Greece talks down to wire

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2393, or 80.69 U.S. cents * Bond prices mostly lower across the maturity curve TORONTO, June 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slipped against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, squeezed by softer crude oil prices and a firmer greenback as liquidity thinned ahead of next week's U.S. and Canadian holidays. Talks between Greece and its creditors to avert a debt default were coming down to the wire, with last-ditch efforts planned for the weekend. The uncertainty surrounding the outcome was the focus for global investors, with currency and bond markets taking a cautious stance. * At 9:12 a.m. EDT (1312 GMT), the Canadian dollar traded at C$1.2393 to the greenback, or 80.69 U.S. cents, softer than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2323, or 81.15 U.S. cents, on Thursday. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2325, while its weakest was C$1.2394. * Crude prices fell, but kept within recent trading ranges, as investors awaited the outcome over Greece as well as nuclear talks in Iran that could result in a surge in oil exports by the crude-producing country. U.S. crude was down 1.24 percent to $58.96 a barrel, while Brent crude lost about 1 percent to $62.59. * The Canadian dollar was expected to trade between C$1.2325 and C$1.2390 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, according to National Bank Financial, which noted thinning liquidity could result in bigger moves coming from relatively small volumes. * No significant North American data was expected on Friday. Canadian April GDP data is due next Tuesday and U.S. employment figures will be out next Thursday. * Next week is otherwise due to be quiet, with the Canada Day holiday on Wednesday and the U.S. Fourth of July holiday on Friday. * Canadian government bond prices were mostly lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 4 Canadian cents to yield 0.639 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 55 Canadian cents to yield 1.875 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -7.10 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -58.1 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)