Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 14:53 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

C$ retreats to March lows on weak trade data

Tue Jul 7, 2015 8:49am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+]

TORONTO, July 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar tumbled on Tuesday to its weakest level since the end of March against the greenback, following data that showed Canada posted a larger-than-expected trade deficit in May.

The C$3.34 billion deficit in May was Canada's second-biggest on record and the eighth monthly deficit in a row as exports declined 0.6 percent and imports rose 0.2 percent.

The Canadian dollar touched C1.2758 against the U.S. dollar, or 78.38 U.S. cents, softer than immediately before the data was released and sharply weaker than the Bank of Canada's finish of C$1.2652, or 79.04 U.S. cents on Monday. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
 