Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 14:53 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX-C$ firms after Canadian jobs data

Fri Jul 10, 2015 8:40am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

TORONTO, July 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened to a session high against the greenback on Friday
after Canadian employment data came in better than expected,
with full-time gains offsetting a drop in part-time jobs.
 
    The Canadian dollar was at C$1.2664 to the
greenback, or 78.96 U.S. cents, stronger than just before the
data and Thursday's Bank of Canada close of C$1.2707, or 78.70
U.S. cents.

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
 