CANADA FX-C$ briefly retreats on GDP data before paring losses

Fri Jul 31, 2015 8:47am EDT
 
TORONTO, July 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar briefly retreated to session lows on Friday after Canadian growth unexpectedly shrank for the fifth straight month in May.

The Canadian dollar briefly touched C$1.3099 to the U.S. dollar, or 76.34 U.S. cents, before paring most of its session losses. This compares with the C$1.3010, or 76.86 U.S. cents Bank of Canada close on Thursday. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
 