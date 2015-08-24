Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 14:48 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ tumbles to 11-year lows as oil dives 4 pct on China

Mon Aug 24, 2015 9:37am EDT
 
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3249 or 75.48 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar sank against
its U.S. counterpart on Monday, to its lowest level in 11 years,
as crude prices fell 4 percent after Chinese stock markets took
their biggest one-day hit since the financial crisis.
    A recent string of disappointing data out of China,
including a survey on Friday that showed further deterioration
in the country's manufacturing activity, sparked expectations
Beijing might take steps to sooth markets.
    Chinese stocks fell nearly 9 percent after no move was made.
Worries that stalling growth in one of the world's largest
economies and commodities consumers will spur a global economic
slowdown drove dramatic declines in global equities and
commodities. 
     At 9:25 a.m. EDT (1325 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
was trading at C$1.3249 to the greenback, or 75.48 U.S. cents,
sharply lower than the Bank of Canada's official close on Friday
of C$1.3169, or 75.94 U.S. cents.
     A weak greenback, which fell to its lowest level in two
months against a basket of major currencies, was not enough to
support to the loonie, which fell along side other
commodities-sensitive currencies. 
    The price of crude, a significant Canadian export, fell as
low as $38.59 a barrel, after having already suffered its
longest weekly losing streak since 1986 last week.
    The Canadian dollar is expected to trade between C$1.3210
and C$1.3310 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, according to
Royal Bank of Canada.
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price up 6 Canadian
cents to yield 0.299 percent and the benchmark 10-year
 rising 56 Canadian cents to yield 1.21 percent.
    The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -25.7 basis points,
while the 10-year spread was -73.5 basis points.

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
 