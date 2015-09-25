CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steady: oil price rise offset by strong U.S. growth data

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3315 or 75.10 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve TORONTO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar held steady on Friday, supported by rising oil prices but checked by strong U.S. second-quarter growth data which sparked the greenback's rally against a basket of currencies. The loonie, which had briefly touched its weakest level in more than 11 years on Thursday, was helped by a 3 percent rise in the price of crude, a major Canadian export. South of the border, the U.S. economy expanded more than previously estimated, at a 3.9 percent annual pace between April and June, due to stronger consumer spending and construction. The upbeat data followed a speech late on Thursday by Federal Reserve Chair, Janet Yellen, who said the U.S. central bank was on track to raise interest rates this year for the first time in nearly a decade. Market participants have been hoping for more clarity on when the Fed may resume raising interest rates, particularly as worries over global growth remain volatile and dominate headlines. * At 9:59 a.m. EDT (1359 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3315 to the greenback, or 75.10 U.S. cents, slightly softer than the Bank of Canada's official close of 1.3318, or 75.09 U.S. cents. * The currency, which was stronger than many of its counterparts, traded between C$1.3301 and C$1.3355 so far on Friday. * U.S. crude prices were up 2.96 percent to $46.24, while Brent crude added 1.72 percent to $49. * Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 5.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.537 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 54 Canadian cents to yield 1.527 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -17.7 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -64.8 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)